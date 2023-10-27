Rajyotsava spirit dimmed under Centre’s ‘shadow of neglect’, says Siddaramaiah

October 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

As Karnataka is set to celebrate the golden jubilee of renaming the State on November 1, Chief Minister Siddaramiah accused the Central government of neglecting the State by denying funds for undertaking infrastructure projects and drought relief work.

‘Neglect of 9.5 years’

“This year marks a significant milestone for Karnataka, as we celebrate 50 years since our beloved State was renamed. Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 should be a time of joy, pride, and collective celebration. However, the shadow of neglect and indifference cast by the Central government over the last 9.5 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership dims our festive spirit,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a release.

With the hashtag #AnswerMadiModi (answer Modi), the Chief Minister said that drought-hit Karnataka is facing a loss of ₹33,770 crore, and despite a plea for ₹17,901 crore in relief, the Centre was silent. He listed out comparative compensation sums released to Karnataka in 2017 (during drought) and 2019 (during floods), making the point that other States got better compensations. For instance, he said that in 2017, Karnataka received ₹1,445 crore while Maharashtra (₹8,195 crore), Gujarat (₹3,894 crore) and Rajasthan (₹2,153 crore) got much higher sums. He sought to know if Centre was taking “revenge” on State.

“Karnataka, with its rich history and significant contributions to India’s growth, finds itself asking a painful question: ‘Why no love for Karnataka?’,” the Chief Minister asked.

Despite big contribution

Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that under the Modi-led BJP rule, Karnataka’s aspirations and needs had been constantly overshadowed. “Our State has faced a consistent denial of funds, despite contributing significantly to India’s coffers. Critical infrastructure projects are left without support, while our revered PSUs face closure threats. Our rich cultural heritage is met with indifference, and crucial river water issues remain unresolved. Furthermore, the deafening silence and lack of assistance during times of natural disasters is deeply concerning,” the Chief Minister said.

He said Karnataka hoped for a change, especially as it approaches Kannada Rajyotsava. “It’s a time when the spirit of Karnataka shines brightest, and we, the people, deserve better. We demand recognition, respect, and a fair share of the nation’s growth,” he said.

BJP MPs should question

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP MPs from the State should question their central leadership, advocating for Karnataka’s rights and aspirations. “As we embark on the next chapter post our golden jubilee, it is imperative that the essence of inclusive growth is not just a slogan but a lived reality,” he said.