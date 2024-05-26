Rajesh relieved of his post as BJP State organising general secretary

The move has triggered speculations that more such actions could be in the offing after LS poll results

BENGALURU

In a surprise move, BJP State organising general secretary G.V. Rajesh has been abruptly relieved of the responsibility. Though he had one more year left in his three-year term, he has been shifted elsewhere.

It is a tradition in the BJP to draft a person from the RSS to manage its organisation as organising general secretary. Now Mr. Rajesh has been moved to the RSS wing Samarasya.

While no official reason has been cited for the move or a formal announcement made, speculations are rife in party circles that he may have been removed for not being able to maintain “individuality” amidst the presence of stalwarts in the party organisation that is allegedly gripped by groupism.

The party State leaders also seek to link the shifting of the low-profile Mr. Rajesh to the alleged failure to prevent some of the party hardliners from turning rebels in the last one year.

Also, there were murmurs that the party organisation was becoming stagnant in the last couple of years and the connect between the party and its cadre was becoming thin.

In fact, the mass outreach programmes of the party, which is its main strength, was not the best in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. So much so that even in Bengaluru there were several areas where the BJP workers did not even make a single visit to seek votes.

Though Mr. Rajesh alone cannot be held responsible for all these party problems, which have a larger perspective, it is being said that the party central leadership has sent a strong message to party stalwarts that it is watching the developments in Karnataka.

A section of party leaders also believe that Mr. Rajesh may have sought to relieve himself of the organisational responsibility. However, several senior leaders believe that his shifting is the first of a slew of measures to be implemented by the party high command after the Lok Sabha results are announced.

Such a speculation has caused concern among leaders holding prominent positions in the organisation as they too do not know if they will also face the axe. However, the general belief in the party State unit is that there could be a round of corrective measures enforced by the party high command depending upon the Lok Sabha results in the State.