Rains lash Chikkamagaluru, Hassan

Several parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday night.

Heavy rains in Chikkamagaluru taluk left many roads damaged. Landslips were noticed along the road that connects Bababudangiri and Mullayyangiri in the taluk. The travellers on the road find it risky to cover the stretch.

Parts of Mudigere and Chikkamaglauru continued to receive heavy rains on Thursday as well. The travellers on Charmadi Ghat had a tough time negotiating the narrow road in the stretch. The residents of Kottigehara, Banakal, Baluru and other parts of Mudigere taluk were badly hit. The continuous downpour has disappointed the coffee growers. They are worried about losing the yield.

The district recorded an average rainfall of 15.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 5.9 mm. The highest of 95.5 mm was recorded at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in Chikkamagaluru taluk. In Hassan, parts of Channarayapatna and Arsikere taluks received heavy rainfall. Anathi in Channaraypatna taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 57 mm. The district recorded an average of 17 mm against the normal of 5.3 mm

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, parts of Hassan, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru are likely to receive light to heavy rains on Friday.