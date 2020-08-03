Rains intensify in Kodagu but deficit is 41 per cent

The South-West Monsoon, which played truant in Kodagu in July, has gained fresh vigour and the district has received 50.92 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

However, it is too early to say whether the rainfall deficit can be bridged. Kodagu has received 866 mm of rainfall against the normal of 1,468 mm for the period June 1 to August 3, which is 41 per cent below normal. The month of July was the worst in recent past and the rainfall was 47 per cent below normal, with the district having received 454 mm of rains against the July average of 859 mm.

Though the South-West Monsoon made timely landfall in the first week of June, it dissipated and rainfall was 36 per cent below normal during the month, at 342 mm against a normal of 534 mm, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The district has been witnessing below average rains during June and July since the last few years which tends to be bridged due to heavy showers causing widespread damage in August. As monsoon showed signs of gaining fresh vigour and there was moderate to heavy rains throughout Monday, it has raised concern of flash floods in the region besides kindling memories of the natural calamity that struck Kodagu during August in 2018 and last year as well.

The rainfall was uniform and widespread across the district through Sunday and similar weather pattern prevailed on Monday as well.

Madikeri taluk recorded 52.30 mm of rainfall, Virajpet received 46.20 mm and Somwarpet received 54.25 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday. The data for Monday from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. indicated that there was moderate rainfall in the district varying from 15 mm to 64 mm, according to KSNDMC.

A report from the district administration stated that Shanthalli in the district received the highest amount during the period, recording 108 mm. Other areas of significant rains included Bhagamandala (55 mm), Hudikeri (59 mm), Srimangala (68 mm), Sampaje (56.20 mm) and Shanivarasanthe (54 mm).

Consequent to heavy rains during the last 24 hours, the inflow into Harangi reservoir has increased and the reservoir level was 2857.5 ft. against the full level of 2859 ft.