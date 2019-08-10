Rain abates in north Karnataka districts, but flood situation still grim

Even as reduced intensity of rain in the region accelerated relief and rescue operations in the districts of north Karnataka, the overall flood situation continues to be still grim.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDRF, SDRF, Army, Navy, and Fire and Emergency Services, along with volunteers, have continued in the districts, resulting in rescue and evacuation of close to 1,500 people affected by the increased water level.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of northern districts and also visited a few places by road.

Officials said the release of water from Maharashtra reduced to the rate of about 3.91 lakh cusecs from over 4 lakh cusecs on Thursday. Reduced inflow, coupled with an increased outflow at the rate of about 4.5 lakh cusecs from the Almatti reservoir, is expected to ease the flood situation, a senior Irrigation Department engineer said.

Meanwhile, considering the water level in the Krishna in Raichur district rising to a dangerous level owing to excess water coming from the Bhima in addition to heavy discharge from Narayanpur reservoir, the district administration put the villages along the banks of the Krishna in the district on high alert on Friday.

According to authorities, water was flowing at the rate of 2.74 lakh cusecs in the Krishna in Raichur district in addition to that being released at the rate of 4.67 cusecs from Narayanpur reservoir. The Bhima joins the Krishna at the border of Raichur district. Gurjapur, Dongarampur, Atkur and other villages, as well as Kurvakala, Kurvakurda and other islands in Raichur taluk, remain affected.

H.K. Patil stranded

H.K. Patil, chairman of the KPCC committee on flood relief for Bombay Karnataka region, and his team got stranded for a few hours while on visit to flood affected Gadag district on Friday. This resulted in Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa making a telephonic call to inquire about the situation, which subsequently resulted in officials rushing to the spot. The incident occurred when he had gone to areas located between Konnur and Hole Alur. The four-wheeler in which Mr. Patil and others were travelling got stuck, leaving them stranded for nearly two hours. Officials rushed to the spot after the Chief Minister learnt of this and made calls. Mr. Patil and others later boarded a goods train to reach Bagalkot.

Narrow escape for 40 students

Some 40 students of Manipal Academy of Higher Education had a narrow escape when the bus in which they were travelling got stuck in the floodwaters near Belur in Bagalkot district on Friday. The students were on a study tour to Badami, Aihole, Belur, and other places. Yatish Baikampady, a relative of one of the students, told The Hindu over the phone that the incident took place around 4.30 a.m. when the bus was proceeding to Badami from Bagalkot. “The bus was going on a flooded road. The driver noticed that the water level was rising and alerted the passengers. Within minutes, all the students alighted the bus with their belongings,” he said. The students who escaped, took shelter at nearby Shivayogi temple where they were given food. Subsequently, the collage management arranged an alternative bus.

CFTRI to send ready-to-eat meals to Belagavi, Hassan

The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) will send ready-to-eat meals to flood-hit regions of Belagavi and Hassan districts on Saturday. The CFTRI, which had received requests for supply of food from Belagavi and Hassan, has outsourced the preparation of meals to its licencees, an official said. About 2,500 ready-to-eat meals would be dispatched to each district, the official said.

Unlike earlier occasions, the CFTRI is not preparing the meals on its premises this time.