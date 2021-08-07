Karnataka

Railways to start festival special between Mumbai and Mangaluru

The Railways has decided to operate a special train to cater to the increased demand of passengers during the ensuing Ganesh Chaturti festival between Mumbai and Mangaluru.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central - Surathkal Special on Special Fare (Fully Reserved) will leave from Mumbai Central at 11.55 p.m. on September 8 and 15 to reach Surathkal at 8 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 09184 Surathkal - Mumbai Central Special on Special Fare (Fully Reserved) will leave Surathkal at 9.15 p.m. on September 9 and 16 to reach Mumbai Central at 8.55 pm the next day.

The train has commercial halts at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi and Mulki. It would have two 2-tier AC, eight 3-tier AC, two sleeper, one pantry car and two generator car coaches. Advance ticket booking for these trains opens on August 11.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2021 3:46:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/railways-to-start-festival-special-between-mumbai-and-mangaluru/article35779243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY