Railways conduct safety audit in Mysuru

A team of railway officials drawn from different departments completed a review and safety audit of railway assets including tracks, signal and communication equipment in the Mysuru division, on Friday.

With a view to ensuring implementation of prescribed rules and guidelines for safe operations of trains and to identify generic short comings, a multi-disciplinary team of officers led by Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Safety Officer from South Western Railway Headquarters conducted the safety audit inspection on Mysuru -Yeliyur section on Friday and Saturday, a release said.

The team from the Electrical, Mechanical, Operations, Safety and Signal & Telecommunication departments inspected major and minor bridges at Srirangapatna, points and crossings at Naganahalli and Pandavapura stations , level crossing gates and traction sub-stations on the Mysuru-Bengaluru double line.

The officials also interacted with the staff working at the level crossing gates to assess their knowledge of the rules and the action they should take when “train parting’’ is noticed apart from protecting the level crossing gates.

At Mysuru there was an intensive check of the pit lines, electrical interlocking, yard, coaching depot, crew lobby and running room at Mysuru Station to ensure all safety parameters and preparedness are in line. The release said a seminar on safety issues was also conducted which was attended by Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal, and other senior officials from different departments.

The release said the Zonal Railway will be submitting the Safety Audit Report on the observations made during the audit to the Railway Board.