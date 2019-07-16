Railway staff threatened by suspected naxals in Sakleshpur

Two railway workers on duty were allegedly threatened by a couple of unidentified persons wielding weapons near Kadadaravalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Monday night, prompting the local police to suspect the movement of naxals in the area. The district police have prepared to conduct a combing operation on Wednesday.

Vijay and Raju, the two workers, were cleaning the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya track when they encountered two persons walking on the track. When they questioned the duo, the two allegedly threatened to attack them with a knife and a firearm. The rail workers were made to sit for some time quietly so that the duo could leave. The workers eventually reached Maranahalli and alerted their seniors.

A team of officers, led by Sakleshpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashidhar, visited the spot on Tuesday and collected information from railway officials. The two unidentified men are said to be aged 23-24 and heard speaking Hindi.

B.N. Nandini, Additional Superintendent of Police, said, “It is not clear who the men were. The railway staff could not identify the firearm they were carrying as it was dark. It may have been just some miscreants attempting to rob the staff. So far, movement of naxals has not been recorded in the district.”