Railway Ministry ex-officio secretary visits SWR in Hubballi

Roop Narayan Sunkar inspects facilities, conducts inspection of lines and interacts with officers

October 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Roop Narayan Sunkar, member (infrastructure) and ex-officio secretary, Ministry of Railways, and other officials conducting a line inspection in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Roop Narayan Sunkar, member (infrastructure) and ex-officio secretary, Ministry of Railways, visited the Hubballi division office on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, he undertook a window-trailing inspection from Madgaon to Hubballi, along with the General Manager, SWR, Sanjeev Kishore.

On Thursday, he undertook window-trailing inspection from Hubballi to Hosapete, along with Ramgopal, Principal Chief Engineer, SWR. En route, they inspected major stations like Castle Rock, SSS Hubballi and Hosapete, and reviewed the various parameters related to the railway track.

Mr. Sunkar interacted with the officers at the SWR headquarters and the Hubballi Division, and shared his experience, provided guidance and advise on improvement in railway operations and maintenance, removal of bottlenecks, and enhancement of speed and capacity of the railway network.

Mr. Sunkar also visited the Rail Soudha, the SWR HQ where Mr. Kishore welcomed him. He reviewed the progress of various projects of SWR, and held valuable discussions with the Principal Officers of SWR.

He praised the officers of SWR for their good work in achieving the highest ever freight loading in 2022-23 as well as having achieved the first place in terms of KPI (Key Performance Indices) in 2023. He stated that safety is the top priority at all times, and proper maintenance of track for the sake of efficient train operations is to be given due importance. In regard to ongoing projects, he advised that quality and safety are essential and it should be endeavoured to cause no inconvenience to the travelling passengers. On Friday, Mr. Sunkar inspected the ongoing infrastructure and capacity - enhancement projects in Bengaluru area.

