Raichur students secure high scores in SSLC exam

Deputy Director of Public Instruction B.H. Gonal told The Hindu that Syed Amanulla Hussain, of Vellanki Ramkrishna High School in Manvi, secured the highest score - 620 out of 625 - and became the SSLC topper in Raichur district.
Sandeep Patil student of Rikhabchand Sukhani English Medium School in Raichur came second with 619 marks while Abhishek of Jogin RamannaMemorial School in Maski came third with 618.
The other three toppers in Raichur are: Arun of Adarsh Vidyalaya in Lingsugur (617), Pulakunda of GHS Mukkunda (616), Prashant of Adarsha Vidyalaya Lingsugur (614), and Vijayalakshmi of Adarsh Vidyalaya in Sindhanur (614), respectively. The overall result of Raichur district was B grade. The individual achievement is as follows: Deodurg- C, Lingsugur - B, Manvi - B, Raichur - C, and Sindhanur - B grade.
In Yadgir, the toppers, Ramya (620), and Swapna (619), are both students of RMSA, Shahapur. Priyadarshani of RV High school and Sushma of MG High School secured 617 marks each. Ganesh of RMSA Yadgir got 615 marks. Deepa of Kittur Channamma Residential School Rajankollur got 615 marks and Reshmita .G, a student of Morarji Desai Residential School at Motnalli, got 614 marks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath