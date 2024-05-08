GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Raichur records 64.66% polling in Lok Sabha elections

Published - May 08, 2024 09:20 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Voters waiting in line outside a polling station in Yadgir during the elections to the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday.

Voters waiting in line outside a polling station in Yadgir during the elections to the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As much as 64.66% voters of the eligible voters have cast their votes during polling for the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency held on Tuesday.

The Raichur Lok Sabha constituency includes Raichur, Raichur Rural, Manvi, Deodurg and Lingsugur Assembly constituencies in Raichur district and Surpur, Shahapur and Yadgir Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district.

In the Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 20,10,103 voters were eligible to cast votes and of them, 9,94,646 are male voters, followed by 10,15,158 female voters and others 299.

Out of them, 12,99,806 voters, including 6,57,867 male voters, 6,41,917 female voters and other voters 22, have exercised their franchise, as per official data.

The details of polling percentage in the Assembly constituencies are as follows: Raichur Rural 1,66,557 voters, including 83,810 male, 82,741 female and six other voters, have cast their votes (70.51%), Raichur Urban 1,50,807 voters, including 75,021 male, 75,783 female and three other voters, have cast their votes (61.25%), Manvi 1,53,431 voters, including 77,345 male, 76,084 female and two others, have cast their votes (62.46%), Deodurg 1,47,998 voters, including 75,755 male, 72,240 female and three others, have cast their votes (61.85%), Lingsugur 1,64,181 voters, including 82,477 male, 81,702 female and two others, have cast their votes (62.11%), Surpur 2,15,268 voters, including 1.09,995 male, 1,05,270 female and three others, have cast their votes (76.04%), Shahapur 1,50,945 voters, including 76,990 male, 73,954 female and one transgender, have cast their votes (61.08%), Yadgir 1,50,619 voters, including 76,474 male, 75,143 female and two others, have cast their votes (60.70%).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.