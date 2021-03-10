Raghavendra seeks revival of Bhadravati steel plant

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to revive Visvesaraya Iron and Steel Ltd. (VISL) in Bhadravati by bringing in private investors. Mr. Raghavendra met the Union Minister in Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

In a press release, the MP said the VISL had proved its capacity to produce steel. “There is an opportunity for investment to revive the unit. The Centre should make efforts to bring in private investors to restart the unit,” he said. He also appealed to the Minister that there was enough potential to set up an LED bulb-making unit, textile park, and food processing industries in Shivamogga district. The industries would provide youth of the district with jobs, he reasoned.