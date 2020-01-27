R-Day celebrated with fanfare

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with much fanfare here on Sunday with people from different walks of life, apart from students, taking active part in the programmes organised by several government agencies, organisations and institutions.

Hoisting the national flag at the Nehru Stadium, Hubballi (Urban) Tahsildar Sashidhar Madyal remembered the contribution of freedom fighters, B.R. Ambedkar and other eminent personalities involved in framing of the Indian Constitution and said that democracy did not mean curtailing the rights of anyone. “The basic objective of the Constitution is respecting other’s rights, apart from discharging one’s duties responsibly. Republic Day is a festival of the people,” he said.

Mr. Madyal listed out various steps taken towards flood relief and said that the ambitious HD-BRTS (Hubballi Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System) would would be formally inaugurated by the Vice-President next month. Hubballi had become the fifth busiest airport under Udan Scheme in the country.

Freedom fighters Sriram V. Bendre and K.G. Kulkarni, young sportspersons and government employees who had rendered good service were honoured.

Earlier, he received a guard of honour from 24 contingents of CAR, Police, Home Guards, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Bharat Seva Dal and students of various schools. MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, Srinivas Mane, Pradeep Shettar and others were present. Students from different schools enthralled the audience with their performances.

At the Mini Vidhana Soudha, Hubballi Rural Tahsildar Prakash Nashi hoisted the tricolour and said that all Indians should be proud of the Constitution as it was one among the best in the world.

At the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, HDMC Commissioner Suresh Itnal hoisted the tricolour in the presence of the former Mayors and councillors and municipal officials. In almost all schools and colleges, Republic Day was celebrated with fanfare and the national flag being unfurled. After the Republic Day speeches by the guests, the students delivered speeches, rendered patriotic songs and also presented dances.

The death anniversary of Sangolli Rayanna was observed on Sunday, with government officials and several political leaders paying tributes by garlanding his statue at Brindavan Circle.