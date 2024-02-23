Quarrel over petty issue results in man’s death in Yadgir

February 23, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - YADGIR

A quarrel over a petty issue between two workers in a bangle store at an annual fair in Tinthini village, Shoarpur taluk of Yadgir district, ended in one of them being killed on late Thursday night.

According to the police, 35-year-old Burransab Nadaf, a native of Mahalingapur, and 40-year-old Mallappa, a native of Athani, quarrelled over petty a issue.

When the quarrel turned violent, Burransab Nadaf attacked Mallappa with a sharp-edged weapon causing injuries to Mallappa on his neck, which resulted in his death.

The police have arrested the accused. A case has been registered.