Pushpa Amarnath stakes claim for Congress ticket from Chamarajanagar

January 09, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MYSURU

State Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath has staked a claim for the party’s ticket from Chamarajanagar reserved Lok Sabha constituency during the coming elections.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Ms. Amarnath said the Mahila Congress has urged the party High Command to consider women candidates in constituencies in the State, where the party is expected to win in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

A former president of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, Ms. Amarnath said she was aspirant for the Kollegal reserved Assembly ticket during the last Assembly elections in the State, but was denied the party nomination. However, she expressed optimism of securing the party ticket to contest from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections and win the seat back for the Congress.

Bilkis Bano case

Earlier, she addressed a press conference and hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to set aside the remission of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. She said the BJP was never in favour of women’s rights and the Supreme Court had cracked the whip against the remission of the convicts by the BJP government in Gujarat.

She also pointed out that the BJP government had so far not extended an invitation for the inauguration of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya to President Droupadi Murmu, who is the country’s first citizen.