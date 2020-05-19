Punished for violating home quarantine rules

Officials shifted five persons from home quarantine to government quarantine for violating the home quarantine rules here on Monday.

A release by the Department of Information and Public Relations stated that these persons from Navalur area have continued to violate the norms despite a warning issued by officials.

So far, 353 persons found to have violated the home quarantine norms and the officials have started taking action. Persons with secondary contact with the person tested positive for COVID-19 are sent for home quarantine. Strict vigil is being maintained on such persons, the release added.

Action would be taken under the Epidemic Act against those who have come from other States and try to escape institutional or paid quarantine. Public too are requested to alert the officials if they notice anyone violating home quarantine rules or trace persons who have come from outside the State in their vicinity by dialling the helpline 1077 or sending whatsapp message to 9449847641/46, the release said.