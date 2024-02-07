GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pulse Polio drive in Yadgir from March 3 to 6

February 07, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Executive Officer of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar has said that officials should take all initiatives to eradicate measles and rubella and ensure that the Pulse Polio drive under the National Pulse Polio programme is a grand success.

She was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

The National Pulse Polio programme will be organised in public places from March 3 to administer polio drops to children below five years. The second round of the drive under which there will be house-to-house visits, will be carried out on March 4, 5 and 6.

Apart from this, vaccine for measles and rubella will be administered on Thursdays in schools and every day in health care centres on a routine basis. And, officials should take effective steps to eradicate these diseases, Mr. Panwar said.

District Health Officer Prabhuling Mankar and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.