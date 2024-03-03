GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pulse polio campaign in Shivamogga records 97.79% coverage on Sunday

March 03, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The pulse polio campaign was launched by Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande at Government Higher Primary School at Milaghatta near Shivamogga on Sunday. DHO Rajesh Suragihalli and others were present. Photo by special arrangement

The pulse polio campaign held in Shivamogga district on Sunday covered 1,17,957 children, registering 97.79% achievement. The district had set a target of vaccinating 1,20,626 children. The health workers will cover the rest of the children on the second and third day of the campaign.

Among the taluks, Soraba registered 101.76% coverage, the highest in the district. Shivamogga taluk recorded 98.65%, Bhadravathi 96.2%, Hosanagar 95.84%, Sagar 96.76%, Shikaripur 96.44%, and Thirthahalli recorded 98.94% of coverage.

Earlier in the day, Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande launched the campaign by administering polio drops to children at Government Higher Primary School at Milaghatta. He appealed to the public to ensure all children between zero and five years of age get vaccinated for polio in the campaign.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, said that there have been no polio cases in Shivamogga district since 1997. However, the polio vaccination drive was being conducted as polio had been reported in some countries.

The department involved ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and volunteers from Rotary Clubs in the campaign.

