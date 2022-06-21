Public performs yoga to mark International Yoga Day in Kalaburagi

The eighth International Yoga Day was organised by the district administration in association with Zilla Panchayat, Sri Sharnbasveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha, Sharnbasva University, Ayush Department, and various organisations at the Sharnbasaveshwar Campus on Tuesday morning.

The students, teachers, parents, and officials of various departments participated at sprawling grounds at the Sharnbasaveshwar temple premises and also at Sharnbasaveshwar University grounds.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav underlined the importance of Yoga in connecting India with the world and promoting wellness. The ancient practice-Yoga has become the biggest mass movement across the globe in the quest for good health and wellbeing, he opined.

Mr. Jadhav said that there are many countries that are not aware of Indian traditions and culture, but the entire world is getting connected with us because of Yoga. Today, people all over the world have come to look upon yoga as something which belongs to them.

The growing popularity of yoga across the globe has brought India closer to the world and this position is going to get much strengthened in the future, he added.

MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor said that yoga is not just a form of exercise but also a holistic way of living. Physical activity and exercise are not the only choices for well-being, but yoga is effective for people battling mental health disorders, depression, and stress.

MLC B.G. Patil, Shashil Namoshi, Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Secretary Basavaraj Deshmukh, and Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar were present.