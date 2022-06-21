International Yoga Day live updates | PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations, says it is forming basis for international cooperation

Here are the latest developments from the celebration of the 8th International Yoga Day on June 21

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga along with thousands of Indians to mark the International Day of Yoga at Mysore Palace, in Mysuru, India, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace on June 21 and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver.

Meanwhile, President of the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said that the celebration of 8th International Yoga Day under the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’ could not have come at a more opportune time as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended lives and livelihoods, triggering a deluge of anxiety and depression.

Srinagar

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha leads hundreds at mass yoga programme

#YogaForHumanity theme for this year emphasizes the message of universal brotherhood in trying times. This invaluable gift to humanity is being used as a therapeutic intervention for various disorders & bringing equilibrium of body, mind and intellect. pic.twitter.com/NoN91gbRuS — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 21, 2022

New Delhi

CM Kejriwal performs Yoga with hundreds of Delhiites

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performs Yoga with hundreds of Delhiites. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

He appealed to people to resolve to practise Yoga and Pranayam every day. Mr. Kejriwal joined members of ‘Dilli Ki Yogashala’ along with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the stadium for the Yoga session. - PTI

Kolkata

CISF performs yoga in front of Victoria Memorial

Members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and their family members perform yoga in front of the historic Victoria Memorial monument, built during British colonial rule, on International Yoga Day in Kolkata, India, on June 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

United Nations

Power of yoga is power of unity: UNGA President

The power of yoga is the power of unity for a healthier and prosperous future for all and it is here to stay, President of the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has said, underlining that the practice offers a holistic approach at a time when the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic that triggered a deluge of anxiety and depression.

Mr. Shahid was addressing a special commemorative event organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the U.N. on Monday.

New Delhi

Yoga India’s gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: President Kovind

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared pictures of the President practising Yoga. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Yoga is India’s gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on June 21, greeting people on the International Yoga Day. He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life and experience its benefits.

Mysuru

Yoga brings peace to our universe, says PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga along with thousands of Indians to mark International Day of Yoga at Mysore Palace, in Mysuru, India, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Yoga brings peace to our universe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as he led the main event of the International Day of Yoga in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace on June 21.

Thousands of people joined the Prime Minister in the mass Yoga demonstration. “This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us”, Mr. Modi said. “And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness.”