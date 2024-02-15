GIFT a SubscriptionGift
P.S. Shankar to get Lifetime Achievement Award

February 15, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada Nadu Lekhakara Mattu Odugara Sahakara Sangha will be conferring “Dr. S.S. Siddareddy Smarak Kannada Nadu Sahitya Shree - Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022’ on eminent physician and prestigious Dr. B.C. Roy award recipient Dr. P.S. Shankar.

Apparao Akkoni, president of the sangha, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Thursday said that the Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred on Dr. Shankar on February 18.

Dr. Shankar has written books on various aspects of medicine, both in English and Kannada; he has authored more than 250 books and has immensely contributed to popularizing medical books in Kannada.

The award carries a purse of ₹11,000, a memento and a citation.

The sangha would also honor five eminent writers including Dr. Vijayshree Sabrad, Murugeppa Hadapad, Mahipalreddy Munnur, Akbar C. Kalimirchi and Mallikarjun Kadikol with “Kannada Nadu Sahitya Kruti Award” for their books. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5,000 and a citation.

