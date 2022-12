December 20, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Members of Akhila Karnataka Siddaramaiah Abhimanigala Brigade, Mysuru on Tuesday staged a protest here over the removal of Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna’s statue in Holenarsipur taluk’s Shavaranoor village. The protestors demanded that the statue should be reinstalled at the same place from where it was removed. They alleged that the Hassan district administration has shown disrespect to the freedom fighter over the incident.