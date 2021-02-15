Protest in Dharwad against fuel price hike, farm laws

Seeking immediate steps to check the soaring fuel prices and repeal of the three new farm laws, Congress workers took out a protest rally and staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Saturday.
The Congress workers marched to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and staged the demonstration in front of it raising slogans against the Union government for what they termed as its apathy towards the commoners.
Leading the protest, Congress leaders Ismail Tamatgar, Deepak Chinchore, Basavaraj Malkari, Devaki Yoganand, Deepa Gouri, Vasanth Arkachari and others strongly condemned what they termed as anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led Union government.
The protesters said that the three new farm laws had been passed without any consultation with stakeholders and they were detrimental to the interests of the farming community. Despite the farmers protest extending over two months, the Union government had been adamant and had failed to reach out to the protesting farmers, they added.
The protestors raised slogans against the Union government for failing to check the fuel prices.
They said that the BJP leaders who used to take to the streets every now and then over the fuel price hike when they were in the Opposition, had become silent now when the fuel prices were almost nearing ₹100 a litre.
They demanded immediate cut in excise duty and taxes on fuel prices to mitigate the sufferings of the common people.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath