Protest in Dharwad against fuel price hike, farm laws

Seeking immediate steps to check the soaring fuel prices and repeal of the three new farm laws, Congress workers took out a protest rally and staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Saturday.

The Congress workers marched to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and staged the demonstration in front of it raising slogans against the Union government for what they termed as its apathy towards the commoners.

Leading the protest, Congress leaders Ismail Tamatgar, Deepak Chinchore, Basavaraj Malkari, Devaki Yoganand, Deepa Gouri, Vasanth Arkachari and others strongly condemned what they termed as anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led Union government.

The protesters said that the three new farm laws had been passed without any consultation with stakeholders and they were detrimental to the interests of the farming community. Despite the farmers protest extending over two months, the Union government had been adamant and had failed to reach out to the protesting farmers, they added.

The protestors raised slogans against the Union government for failing to check the fuel prices.

They said that the BJP leaders who used to take to the streets every now and then over the fuel price hike when they were in the Opposition, had become silent now when the fuel prices were almost nearing ₹100 a litre.

They demanded immediate cut in excise duty and taxes on fuel prices to mitigate the sufferings of the common people.