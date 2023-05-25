HamberMenu
Project Expo in Belagavi tomorrow

May 25, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Karnatak Law Society’s Gogte Institute of Technology will organise Project Expo 2023 in the Sir M. Visvesvarayya Hall on the college campus in Belagavi on Saturday.

Over 250 students will showcase their projects during the show. They include those projects funded by the industry, the Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology and other research projects.

Venkateswarlu Andra, a renowned scientist and former Deputy Division Head of Control Dynamics and Analysis at ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, will speak. Jayant Kittur, principal, and others will be present.

