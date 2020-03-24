Prohibitory orders imposed in Haveri district

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Haveri district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 133 and 144 of Cr.PC till March 31 and appealed to the general public to cooperate with the district administration in the interest of public health.

Addressing presspersons in Haveri on Monday, Haveri Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpai has also issued a warning that those who violate the prohibitory orders would be dealt with seriously and they will become liable for punishment as per law.

Mr Bajpai said that following the prohibitory orders, hotels and restaurants in the district would remain closed for public but parcel services would be available. As a precautionary measure, programmes, both private and religious, have been prohibited apart from a ban on weekly bazaars and fairs. The order would be in force till the midnight of March 31, he said.

Home quarantine

The Deputy Commissioner said that a total 150 persons who arrived from foreign countries in the district had been home quarantined. “The district had sent throat swabs of four suspected cases of COVID-19 infection to Shivamogga laboratory for testing and the reports of all the four samples had come as negative. And, so far, there is no confirmed case of infection in the district,” he said.

‘Do not panic’

Making an appeal to the general public not to panic over COVID-19 pandemic and not to heed to rumours on social media, he said that district and taluk level committees had been set up already to monitor the situation and take requisite measures. He also appealed to the public to postpone marriage and religious programmes as any congregation was risky.

Mr. Bajpai said that he would appeal to the public to avoid unnecessary travel. He said that in the wake of a confirmed case of COVID-19 from Dharwad, government employees commuting from Dharwad district to Haveri were being asked to go on leave.

“One government employee who resides within a radius of three kilometres from the residence of the coronavirus-affected person has been sent on mandatory leave,” he said.

District Superintendent of Police K.G. Devaraj, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Ramesh Desai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Yogeshwar and other district officials were present.