GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prohibitory orders around Kalaburagi Airport for PM’s visit today

January 18, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the Kalaburagi Airport at 9.35 a.m. on his way to Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the Kalaburagi Airport at 9.35 a.m. on his way to Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled stopover at Kalaburagi Airport on his way to and from Solapur and to Bengaluru on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum has imposed prohibitory orders in and around Kalaburagi Airport between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the order issued on Wednesday, Ms. Taranum has specifically mentioned the ban on drones and drone cameras in an area of 10 km radii around the airport on Friday.

As per the tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive in Kalaburagi Airport in a special flight at about 9.35 a.m. on Friday and leave in a helicopter for Solapur in Maharashtra at about 9.40 a.m.

After attending the scheduled programme there, he will again arrive in the helicopter at Kalaburagi Airport at about 1 p.m. and leave for Bengaluru in a special aircraft at 1.05 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.