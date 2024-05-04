Progressive groups hold demonstration, seek arrest of Prajwal Revanna

May 04, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of various progressive groups in the city staged a demonstration on Saturday against Prajwal Revanna who is in the dock for alleged sexual assault on women.

The group members sought the immediate arrest of Prajwal and his father H.D. Revanna in connection with the case and said that the victims and women in general do not feel safe consequent to the unravelling of the lurid details.

The protestors were drawn from various groups including Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, Samata Vedike etc and said that the scandal was being discussed in public and in social media and has not only angered the people but unnerved many of them owing to the gross misuse of power.

The protestors said that the personal lives of the victims were in tatters as the details were doing rounds on social media. They said had the government acted fast as soon as the preliminary details of the case emerged, it could have helped prevent the mass circulation of the sleazy images on social media.

The demonstrators came down heavily on Prajwal Revanna and said that intoxicated by power, property, and influence he had been tormenting women and should be arrested immediately and subjected to stringent punishment along with H.D. Revanna involved in another case of abduction in Holenarsipura.

The progressive groups expressed concern that the two were capable of destroying evidence in case they were not arrested besides intimidating the victims to restrain them from giving evidence or lodging fresh complaints.

The demonstrators also condemned the political parties for engaging in mutual mud slinging instead of brining the accused to justice. The progressive groups also sought action against such persons who had shared the images on social media so as to send a stern message to the society that such acts would not be tolerated.