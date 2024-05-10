GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Procession taken out as part of Basava Jayanti celebrations in Belagavi

Published - May 10, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde offering floral tributes to Sri Basavanna in Belagavi on Friday.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde offering floral tributes to Sri Basavanna in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Basava Jayanti was celebrated by various organisations in Belagavi on Friday.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde inaugurated the celebrations by offering prayers to Sri Basavanna at Goaves Circle.

Karnataka Belagavi 10 05 2024. Folk artists perform along the procession on Basava Jayanti in Vijayapura on Friday. Badiger PK

Karnataka Belagavi 10 05 2024. Folk artists perform along the procession on Basava Jayanti in Vijayapura on Friday. Badiger PK | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Later, a large procession was taken out in the city.

Folk artists performed along the route.

Young children dressed as Basavanna, Akka Mahadevi, Allama Prabhu and other Sharanas participated.

Some women carried bundles of Vachana Sahitya on their heads, while others sang songs based on the Vachanas. The faithful raised slogans in the praise of Basavanna.

Some organisations also celebrated Basava Jayanti. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that efforts are being made to base the administration of the State government on the principles preached by Basavanna.

It is the Siddaramaiah government that has declared Basavanna as the State’s cultural leader. “We are trying to run the government his principles,” she said.

She was speaking at the Basava Jayanti celebrations at the Sri Mallikarjuna Temple in the Old City.

“The principles of non-violence, Kayaka and dasoha are eternally relevant. It is the need of the hour to adopt these principles. The world is turning towards Basavanna’s ideas,” she said.

She said that the government’s projects, including the guarantee schemes, are based on Basavanna’s principle of equality and equal opportunity.

Community leaders like Parasurama Dhage, Basavaraj Hattimara, Neelakanth Hanchinamani, Sridhar Thigadi, Dutta Bandigani, Laxminarayan Kallur and others were present.

Youth Congress leader Priyanka Jarkiholi inaugurated the Basava Jayanti celebrations organised by the Rashtriya Basava Dala. She launched a programme to distribute about 50,000 litres of juice to the public.

Mayor Savita Kamble, leaders like Rajasekhar Doni, Anand Gudas, Santhosh Gudas, Basavaraj Shiggaonvi and M.R. Bendigeri and others were present.

KPCC general secretary Mahaveer Mohite participated in the Basava Jayanti and Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Raibag.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.