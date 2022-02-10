Priyanka Gandhi has insulted Indian women, says Mutalik

Sri Ram Sene chief has taken exception to her statement

As the hijab-shawl controversy continues, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik has taken exception to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s statement on the issue and said that she has insulted Indian women.

In a press statement issued in Dharwad on Thursday, referring to Ms. Gandhi’s statement that wearing hijab, jeans, bikini or dupatta is in the discretion of women, Mr. Mutalik said that it is an insult to Indian women. Being in such a high position in society, Ms. Gandhi’s statement is shameful, he said.

The hijab controversy would not have erupted if the six girl students in Udupi had preferred education over hijab. As the issue is now before court, the order will be binding on all the concerned, he said.

Mr. Mutalik has accused Popular Front of India, Campus Front of India and SDPI of triggering the entire episode of hijab. He said that Muslim girls are now being made scapegoats.