Priyank Kharge takes exception to expulsion of Parliament members over security breach questions

December 19, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - KALABURAGI

Taking exception to the expulsion of Parliament members who questioned the recent security lapses in the Parliament House, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge asked why the Union Home Minister has not been expelled from the House.

“Those members of Parliament who questioned the security lapses are expelled from Parliament. Why not Home Minister Amit Shah, who is responsible for Parliament security, be expelled? Is it wrong to question the government on Parliament security issues? Mr. Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval speak on it,” Mr. Kharge said in his response to questions posed by media representatives in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Mr. Kharge also said that the Union government is trying to cover up the fact that a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mysuru Pratap Simmha issued entry pass to intruders who breached security in Parliament.

“It is all about covering up the fact that BJP MP Pratap Simmha who issued entry pass to intruders who breached security in Parliament. Why is Mr. Simmha appearing before media camera? People of Karnataka are feeling insulted by his actions,” Mr. Kharge said.

On the motive of the intruders, Mr. Kharge said that the youth appeared to have taken the extreme step to highlight the gravity of the unemployment problem in India and draw the Union government’s attention to the issue.

“The parents of the youth who stormed Parliament with smoke grenades themselves said that their children are suffering from unemployment. Unemployment in India has reached a 50-year peak under the BJP rule and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Kharge said, justifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Parliament security breach.