Private member Bill on cloud seedings gets Assembly nod

February 29, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved the Karnataka Cloud Seeding Bill, 2024, a private member Bill, for carrying out cloud seeding to mitigate drought.

Congress member Prakash Koliwad moved the Bill during Zero Hour and explained that cloud seeding would increase rainfall by at least 20%. Cloud seeding would have to be done during monsoon for 90 days and it would cost ₹30 crore to the State exchequer. By enhancing rainfall by 20%, Mr. Koliwad said crop damage would be reduced to an extent worth ₹7,000 crore.

The State had declared 223 taluks out of 236 as drought-hit and sought ₹18,177.44 crore from NDRF from the Centre.

T.B. Jayachandra, former Minister, suggested to the government to examine the Bill and consider carefully the impact and success of cloud seeding. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil defended the Bill and said the S.M. Krishna-led government had taken up cloud seeding for 83 days in 2003 and it was successful. Mr. Patil said the Bill would be forwarded to the Governor. The Opposition members had staged a walkout earlier.