Prasad critical of govt.’s handling of quota crisis in State

Former Minister and veteran Dalit leader V. Srinivas Prasad on Friday expressed disappointment over the State government’s handling of the campaigns for reservation by various caste groups.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Prasad said the government not making itself clear on the demands for reservation and was allowing the confusion to persist in the minds of the people.

While the caste groups are engaged in a show of strength, Mr. Prasad sought to know from the government whether it had made it clear to the groups that the final authority in the matter is the Centre as per the Constitution. The State government can only ask the groups to submit the requirement documents and have the matter studied by the authorities concerned.

He referred to the demand of Panchamasali Lingayats for inclusion in 2A and asked whether the government knows what would happen to other groups in the category if the demand was accepted. “The government should be very clear in the matter. The Chief Minister and the Law Minister should make statements to clear the matter. The issue should be discussed by the party’s core committee and the party’s position should be communicated”, he said.