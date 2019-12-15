Pralhad Joshi crticises Rahul Gandhi

Calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi an immature politician, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said, “Mr. Rahul’s ‘rape in India’ remark reflects his mindset.” He was speaking to reporters in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Joshi, here to participate in a religious programme, said, “The Congress has not taken the issues of atrocities on women seriously. Thus, leaders like Mr. Gandhi are making such remarks. I pity him.”

He accused the Congress of ‘misleading’ the nation on Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB) and said that the Union government has a prime concept to confirm citizenship to the people, who migrated before 2014, and extend facilities to them. He also claimed that there is no discrimination to the State in distributing coal. “We plan to stop importing foreign coal and use local available coal.”