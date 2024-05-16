GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna case: Activists demand protection to all victims

Published - May 16, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst concerns over the safety of victims in the alleged multiple instances of sexual abuse by “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, a meeting of women activists, advocates, writers from the civil society demanded that the State government should provide security to all victims, not just those who complain.

They also demanded that the State government appeal against the special court’s order granting bail to senior JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, who is accused of abducting one of the victims, to allegedly prevent her from testifying against his son.

The Akhila Bharatha Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane had organised a meeting on Thursday evening, which saw the State’s gender and sexual minority union, Dalit, farmer, labour, lawyer, employee and student organisations participate. It was also decided in the meeting to organise a rally in Hassan on May 30 to reach out to all those who have been afflicted by the cases in the district.

“We want the government to assure the victims who have already given complaints and those who would want to in the coming days, of their security. We also want the Central government to exacerbate its efforts to bring Prajwal Revanna back to the country,” said K.S. Vimala of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, spoke about the need to develop sensitivity towards victims among the police forces. She said many sexual abuse victims often told her that they felt blamed and alienated in police stations. She said there was a need to allocate monetary resources for the victim protection scheme, as well as a female-centric perspective on extending political support to the victims.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.