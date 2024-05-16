GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prabhakar Kore honoured for 40 years of yeoman service

Published - May 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore being honoured on the completion of 40 years of service on Thursday.

Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore being honoured on the completion of 40 years of service on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

General secretary of KLE Society B.G. Desai and staff of KLE Society honoured chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore on his successful completion of 40 years as chairman of the society which runs several hundred institutions.

According to a release issued by KLE Society, Dr. Kore assumed office as chairman of KLE Society on May 16, 1984.

Dr. Kore has been instrumental in increasing the number of educational institutions from 38 to 310 in the last four decades, the release said.

The KLE Society will be celebrating the four decades of dedicated service of Dr. Kore at JNMC in Belagavi at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the release added.

