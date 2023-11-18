Power theft row: D.K. Shivakumar rejects H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations

November 18, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday summarily rejected allegations of the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that he had drawn electricity illegally for construction of a mall in Bengaluru and said he was ready for any inquiry.

Responding to reporters’ questions at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I am not scared of hollow threats and blackmails. Mr. Kumaraswamy knows it well. I am ready to produce all documents pertaining to these allegations.”

“Mr. Kumaraswamy is talking in desperation. The people of the State have already given him an answer in the last election. I am ready to give an answer too,” he said.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy and his family have tried this trick in the past too... As a public figure, I have declared all my income and assets. Let them get an investigation done, I am ready for everything,” Mr. Shivakumar said in a press release.