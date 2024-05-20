Postcard on Maharani Devajammani released in Mysuru

A postcard on Maharani Devajammani, the 19th century Queen of Mysore, who is regarded as the “Indian Queen, who modelled for the world’s first vaccine,” was released in Mysuru on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Posts Offices, Mysuru, Angel Raj released the postcard at a function organized by Anveshana Seva Trust, which had sponsored the post card.

Author and former Chairman of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhan Guru Dutt and Trust’s president Arya Amarnath Raje Urs were also present on the occasion.

According to historian N.S. Rangaraju, the then Maharani Lakshmammani, who was keen on the administration of the vaccine against smallpox among the people, had her daughter-in-law Devajammani take the first shot. Later, three bejewelled women from the palace including Devajammanni had posed for a painting.

The post card released by the Department of Posts on Monday shows the portrait of Devajammani from the historic painting

Mr. Rangaraju said there was widespread suspicion and resistance to vaccination in the early 19th century when the vaccination for smallpox was new. “Women particularly did not wish to show their arms to “white-skinned” people,” he said. Hence, the then Maharani had to take the lead. However, when people recovered from the post-vaccination fever after three days, they formed queues to undergo vaccination.

The Department of Posts described Devajammani as the one, “who inspired the immunization drive against small pox”.

“Her unwitting role was captured in a painting commissioned by the East India Company to encourage participation in the vaccination drive,” the Department of Posts said.