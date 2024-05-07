Polling peaceful in four constituencies; voting likely to exceed 2019 figure

May 07, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Despite the scorching Sun, people came out in large numbers on Tuesday to cast their votes in the elections to Dharwad, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Davangere Lok Sabha constituencies spread over six districts.

Barring delays caused in some polling stations due to technical glitches in EVM units, polling was overall peaceful in all the four constituencies and as per initial reports, voting percentage is likely to exceed the percentage registered during previous Lok Sabha elections.

No untoward incidents have been reported.

Speaking to presspersons after visits to polling stations, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that Pink and Persons With Disabilities polling stations received good response and the Sakhi booths were well received.

She said that because of technical glitches in EVM units, 17 VVPATs were changed as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. On the issue of staff of Polling Station No 180 closing the booth for having lunch, she said that action will be taken after inquiry.

75% in Uttara Kannada

In Uttara Kannada, polling was peaceful and it is likely to be around 75%, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Gangubai Manakar has said.

Along with the Deputy Commissioner, her daughter Trishika exercised her franchise for the first time at Aligadda anganwadi.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Eshwar Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput too exercised their franchise.

The Returning Officer visited several polling stations and appreciated and encouraged the polling staff for their good work. She also interacted with the women who were waiting to cast their votes at the women only polling station at St. Michael’s Convent School in Karwar.

She later visited another school where she had lunch with the polling staff. Later, in a release, she thanked the voters, candidates, staff and officers for peaceful conduct of the polling.

Two cases

In Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency, where provisional polling percentage has been estimated to be 77.57%, two FIRs have been registered for violation of guidelines on maintaining secrecy of the votes cast.

In a statement, Haveri Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy has said that while 74.01% polling was registered during 2019, this time the constituency witnessed good response in terms of polling which is likely to be 77.57%.

In Davangere

Polling percentage is likely to exceed the 2019 figure in Davangere. The Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer has in a release said that while 72.96% polling was registered during 2019 elections, it is likely to be even more this time. Spread over eight Assembly segments, Davangere Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of 17,09,244 voters.

Offers for voting

While the administration has been organising various programmes to encourage more people to vote, private organisations, hotels and hospitals too came up with offers for voting this time.

At Durgad Bail in Hubballi, Bhaskar, who runs a mobile food joint, offered one plate Idli at ₹5 for those who showed him their inked finger.

Gokul Restaurant on Gokul Road in Hubballi offered free tea for those who voted.

Similarly, a few restaurants offered discounts for dining and a few hospitals have announced that people can get tests done at discounted price by showing their inked fingers.