GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Polling peaceful in four constituencies; voting likely to exceed 2019 figure

People came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Dharwad, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Davangere

May 07, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Affirmative action: Brahmakumaris after having exercised their franchise at Maratha Colony in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Affirmative action: Brahmakumaris after having exercised their franchise at Maratha Colony in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Despite the scorching Sun, people came out in large numbers on Tuesday to cast their votes in the elections to Dharwad, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Davangere Lok Sabha constituencies spread over six districts.

Barring delays caused in some polling stations due to technical glitches in EVM units, polling was overall peaceful in all the four constituencies and as per initial reports, voting percentage is likely to exceed the percentage registered during previous Lok Sabha elections.

No untoward incidents have been reported.

Photo Op! A couple taking photograph after casting their votes in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Photo Op! A couple taking photograph after casting their votes in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GIRISH PATTANASHETTI

Speaking to presspersons after visits to polling stations, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that Pink and Persons With Disabilities polling stations received good response and the Sakhi booths were well received.

She said that because of technical glitches in EVM units, 17 VVPATs were changed as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. On the issue of staff of Polling Station No 180 closing the booth for having lunch, she said that action will be taken after inquiry.

75% in Uttara Kannada

In Uttara Kannada, polling was peaceful and it is likely to be around 75%, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Gangubai Manakar has said.

Along with the Deputy Commissioner, her daughter Trishika exercised her franchise for the first time at Aligadda anganwadi.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Eshwar Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput too exercised their franchise.

The Returning Officer visited several polling stations and appreciated and encouraged the polling staff for their good work. She also interacted with the women who were waiting to cast their votes at the women only polling station at St. Michael’s Convent School in Karwar.

She later visited another school where she had lunch with the polling staff. Later, in a release, she thanked the voters, candidates, staff and officers for peaceful conduct of the polling.

Two cases

In Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency, where provisional polling percentage has been estimated to be 77.57%, two FIRs have been registered for violation of guidelines on maintaining secrecy of the votes cast.

In a statement, Haveri Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy has said that while 74.01% polling was registered during 2019, this time the constituency witnessed good response in terms of polling which is likely to be 77.57%.

In Davangere

Polling percentage is likely to exceed the 2019 figure in Davangere. The Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer has in a release said that while 72.96% polling was registered during 2019 elections, it is likely to be even more this time. Spread over eight Assembly segments, Davangere Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of 17,09,244 voters.

Gokul Restaurant in Hubballi offered free tea to those who voted on Tuesday.

Gokul Restaurant in Hubballi offered free tea to those who voted on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GIRISH PATTANASHETTI

Offers for voting

While the administration has been organising various programmes to encourage more people to vote, private organisations, hotels and hospitals too came up with offers for voting this time.

At Durgad Bail in Hubballi, Bhaskar, who runs a mobile food joint, offered one plate Idli at ₹5 for those who showed him their inked finger.

Gokul Restaurant on Gokul Road in Hubballi offered free tea for those who voted.

Similarly, a few restaurants offered discounts for dining and a few hospitals have announced that people can get tests done at discounted price by showing their inked fingers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.