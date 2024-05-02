Poll panel sends notice to Congress MLA Raju Kage for threatening voters

May 02, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Election Commission of India officials have issued notice to Congress MLA Raju Kage over his alleged threat to voters.

BJP workers have complained to the Election Commission that Mr. Kage threatened voters in Jugul and Mangavati villages saying they will face power cuts if they did not give a significant lead to party nominee Priyanka Jarkiholi in Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency.

The MLA made this remark before some party workers while sitting in the house of a community leader in Madanabavi village on Wednesday.

“Last time, our opponent got 400 votes lead from these villages. This time, we want a lead of 800 votes. If we do not get that, you will see erratic power supply and possibly stoppage of power supply,” he said.

The Election Commission notice was issued to the MLA on Thursday.

Mr. Kage, in response to the charge later, said that he made the remark in jest and did not mean it.