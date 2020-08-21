Policemen ready to donate plasma

Majority of the 140 city police personnel, who are back on duty following recovery from COVID-19 infection, are willing to donate plasma for critically ill COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals of Dakshina Kannada , Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash said here on Friday.

He told reporters that 140 city police officers and other staff members were among the COVID warriors who tested positive for COVID-19. They remained in isolation and followed treatment protocols. “Most of them are willing to donate plasma. They will be the first to respond when a plasma collection centre starts in the city. They are ready to help in the recovery of COVID-19 patients,” he said.

Mr. Vikash said the city policemen were wearing masks and face shields and following other guidelines and protocols for preventing spread of COVID-19. He met and thanked the personnel who have expressed their willingness to donate their plasma. “The exact number of personnel who will donate will be known when the collection starts. The number might increase or decrease and it depends on the health condition of the donor at the time of donation.”

The Police Commissioner said he has discussed with Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra about having a plasma therapy centre in the city.

Following demand by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath for a plasma therapy centre in the city, Mr. Rajendra sent a fresh proposal to the State government for having the centre in a private hospital after getting report from District Health and Family Officer Ramachandra Bairy.