Police search Shivamogga prison premises

Shivamogga police, on Wednesday, conducted searches at Shivamogga Central Prison and found tobacco items with the inmates. The search operations were conducted under the leadership of Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

The search team found beedi, cigarettes, match boxes, lighters and hookahs made up of plastic bottles. All the items were seized, said a press release issued by the district police.

Earlier, there were attempts by miscreants to throw sachets of ganja into the prison. Shivamogga police had arrested three people on charges of attempting to smuggle ganja into the prison earlier this year and booked them under the NDPS Act.