Police on the look out for a man who stole solitaire diamond worth ₹75 lakh from showroom in filmi style

February 24, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cubbon Park police are on the lookout for a man who, posing as a prospective client, stole a solitaire diamond worth ₹75 lakh from a gold ornaments showroom after hoodwinking the sales staff in a filmi style on February 18.

The accused entered the showroom on M. G. Road and asked for a solitaire diamond. A sales staff Shibin V.M., showed him the diamond and the customer asked him to show similar diamonds of different designs. While the staff was busy getting other diamonds, the accused replaced the solitaire diamond with a fake one and left the place. The incident came to light the next day when the staff checked the stock and found the diamond was fake. They verified the CCTV footage and found the man pocketing the diamond. The showroom lodged a complaint with the Cubbon Park Police on February 22.

The staff also checked CCTV footage from their other showrooms in the city and found that the accused had earlier visited Marathahalli and Kammanahalli showrooms asking for the solitaire diamond. Since the staff did not have the stock of the solitaire diamond, the accused left and this time struck at the M.G. Road showroom.

The Cubbon Park Police have registered a case and are analysing the CCTV footage of various showrooms to identify the “white bearded accused”. Police suspect that the accused may have visited the showrooms earlier and seen the solitaire diamond, to help him create a look alike. Police also suspect that the accused may have used some disguise on these trips.