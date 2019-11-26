Police, Kollur temple caution devotees about fake website

Devotees have been cautioned against a fake website created by miscreants in the name of Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur.

A press release issued by the district police here on Monday said that Arvind S. Sutagundi, executive officer of the temple, had submitted a written complaint at the CEN police station here on November 23. In his complaint, he stated that the temple had a seva counter on its premises in Kollur and also an authorised website (www.kollurmookambika.org) for the benefit of devotees looking to book ‘sevas’ and ‘Chandika Homas’ at the temple.

In spite of this, some unidentified persons without the permission of either the temple or the Department of Religious Endowments created the fake website www.mookambika.co.in and have been charging devotees for booking various rituals at the temple. They have caused financial losses to the temple this way. Based on Mr. Sutagundi’s complaint, a case has been registered at CEN police station and investigation is on.

The district police said legal action would be taken against the person or organisation behind the illegal website. The police also urged the public to use only the authentic website and pay the proper amount for booking rituals.