Police help labourer

A constable and a home guard from Puttur Rural police station helped a worker from Madikeri reach his hometown on Sunday. The labourer from Ranipet of Madikeri of Kodagu district had come to Mangaluru for work and had been stranded after the lockdown was announced.

A few days ago, he started to walk towards his native place. Local papers on Sunday reported about him, starving for two days, surviving on mangoes thrown down by bats and birds in Santyaru village of Puttur taluk.

Head constable Dayanand and home guard Kiran, who were posted at Santyaru checkpost, immediately traced the labourer and gave him food. They then arranged a vehicle to take him to Madikeri.