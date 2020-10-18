Police distribute masks in Dharwad

At a time when the police are being criticised for imposing fines on members of the public for not wearing face masks, a team of police officials in Dharwad on Saturday tried to create awareness about the importance of wearing face masks and following other guidelines.

Leading them was Assistant Commissioner of Police Anusha G., who spoke to street vendors, buyers, and particularly those who had come from villages to sell farm produce in the city but were not wearing masks. She explained to them why it was necessary to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

The police personnel distributed face masks to the vendors, motorcyclists, and the general public, asking them to wear face masks compulsorily. They warned them about the penalty that would be imposed if they were found violating COVID-19 guidelines, and also appealed to them to maintain social distancing.

The awareness drive was carried out at the city bus station, old KSRTC bus station, and the market areas. The general public, who initially thought they would have to cough up fines, were taken by surprise when the police offered them masks.