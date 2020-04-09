Police decide to seize vehicles in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan

The police have stepped up action to prevent people coming out of their houses during the lockdown in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. Besides booking cases for violating the order, the police have decided to seize vehicles.

The officers felt that this measure was required as the public continued to roam around even after repeated appeals and awareness campaigns on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey and other senior officers were seen checking documents and passes of those riding motorcycles and travelling by four-wheelers in the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the police had a tough time in handling the crowd at the APMC Market in the morning.

In Hassan too, the police decided to seize all private vehicles, including two-wheelers, that hit the roads. Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told the media that except those with passes and emergency vehicles, all others would be seized as it was necessary to check the spread of COVID-19.