GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police crack murder cases in Vijayapura, arrest some accused

March 24, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayapura District Police have cracked two murder cases and arrested some people accused of the offences.

In a one-year-old case of the killing of a Mysuru-based mother and son, the police arrested 29-year-old Sagar Lamani and his 28-year-old friend Laxmikant Kumbar, both residents of Sai Park, Vijayapura.

The two have confessed to killing 31-year-old Jyothi D.S. and her 11-yer-old son Rohan in a private lodge in March 2023, according to the police.

Sagar Lamani had befriended Ms. Jyothi on social media. He invited her to spend a few days in Vijayapura. But he suspected her character and killed her with help from his friend Laxmikant Kumbar.

The two then threw the bodies in a well in Siddapur near Tikota, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told reporters.

Three arrested

Nidagundi Police have arrested three people on the charge of killing a 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman. One of the accused is the son of the woman.

Parvatavva Talwar and Somalingappa Kumbar, both residents of Gani village, were found dead in Akalawadi last week.

Parvatavva Talwar’s son Laxman Talwar suspected that his mother was having an affair with the man. With help of his friends Shashikumar Managur and Basavaraj Hadapad, Laxman Talwar killed the two, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.