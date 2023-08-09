HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest two for posting provocative material on social media

August 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Yadgir Town Police on Tuesday registered a case and arrested two on the charge of posting provocative material on social media.

The accused have been identified as 23-year-old Akbar Syed and 21-year-old Mohammad Ayaz. Both are residents of Yadgir city.

In a release here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has said that the accused persons posted provocative material on the social media urging their community members to kill kafirs and behead those who disrespect Prophet Mohammad.

A case under Sections of 153 and 505/2 of Indian Penal Code has been registered. And, the accused have been arrested, he said and added that further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.