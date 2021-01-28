Karnataka

Police arrest gang, foil dacoity plan

The arrested gang members and the weapons seized from them in Kalaburagi.  

The Kalaburagi Police have arrested a six-member gang that was making an attempt to commit dacoity by waylaying travellers near Tavargera Cross on Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway 150-A on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city late on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team, led by Circle Inspector of the Grameena Police Station Basu Chavan and Police Sub-Inspector Waheed Kotwal, arrested the six persons, Mirza Salman Baig (21), Mirza Munawar Baig (24), Mohammad Zubair (21), Mohammad Rafeeq (23), Shaikh Waseem (22) and Majeed Husain (19).

Of the six accused, three of them are drivers and the others are plumbers.

The police stated that the accused were planning to waylay unsuspecting passers-by on the national highway and rob them of their valuables.

The police have recovered a lethal weapon, knives, black clothes, chilli powder and five mobile phones from them. A case has been registered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 9:45:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/police-arrest-gang-foil-dacoity-plan/article33687648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY