Police arrest gang, foil dacoity plan

The Kalaburagi Police have arrested a six-member gang that was making an attempt to commit dacoity by waylaying travellers near Tavargera Cross on Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway 150-A on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city late on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team, led by Circle Inspector of the Grameena Police Station Basu Chavan and Police Sub-Inspector Waheed Kotwal, arrested the six persons, Mirza Salman Baig (21), Mirza Munawar Baig (24), Mohammad Zubair (21), Mohammad Rafeeq (23), Shaikh Waseem (22) and Majeed Husain (19).

Of the six accused, three of them are drivers and the others are plumbers.

The police stated that the accused were planning to waylay unsuspecting passers-by on the national highway and rob them of their valuables.

The police have recovered a lethal weapon, knives, black clothes, chilli powder and five mobile phones from them. A case has been registered.