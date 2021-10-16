Karnataka

Police arrest businessman who opened fire in road rage incident

The city police have arrested a businessman who opened fire in the air in a road rage incident in Mathikere on Wednesday night. The firearm that the accused, Ravish Gowda, 44, used was licenced. He produced both the weapon and the relevant documents, police said.

On Wednesday night, Gowda, while driving his car, was involved in an accident with a bike ridden by Anil, an ambulance driver from Bidar. Though nobody was injured in the accident, Anil took objection to Gowda’s driving and allegedly physically assaulted him.

Gowda allegedly took out his licenced revolver and fired a shot in the air. Anil lodged a complaint with Yeshwanthpur police, who tracked down the businessman using CCTV footage and arrested him. Gowda reportedly claimed to have fired in the air in self-defence since he was assaulted.


